A retired employee for the Town of Berlin is under investigation for fraud. The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation has announced charges against former Berlin Town Administrator Jeffery Fleetwood. Fleetwood is also the current Town Manager of Delmar, Maryland. Fleetwood is charged with six counts of Forgery of Private Documents, Theft $1,500-$25,000, and Theft Scheme $1,500-$25,000.
During the annual financial audit by the town’s independent auditor, a question was brought to the Town’s attention. The Town conducted an internal investigation. They discovered between October 2021 and April 2022, an additional 240 hours of sick leave and an additional 80 hours of vacation leave were added to Fleetwood's leave and earning statement. Investigators say the total amount paid out to Fleetwood as a result was approximately $17,520.00.
“As stated in the Town Charter, one of the most important responsibilities of the Mayor is to oversee the management of town resources. As such, over the past two years, we have conducted reviews of existing policies related to financial transparency, controls, and the prevention of waste, fraud, and abuse. We will continue to work collaboratively with the investigating authorities as they move forward with this case,” stated Mayor Zack Tyndall.