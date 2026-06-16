POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - A long-vacant downtown Pocomoke City building is moving closer to new life after city officials approved final site plans for a mixed-use redevelopment project on Market Street.
The Pocomoke City Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved plans May 28 for the former Newberry Building at 153 Market St. The project, submitted by Bret Davis of Davis Strategic Development, calls for eight apartments on the second floor and three to four retail spaces on the ground floor.
Consultant Brent Jett of GMB told the commission the project had previously been reviewed and approved in 2025, complies with the property’s B-1 zoning designation and has already received Fire Marshal approval. Davis said no substantive changes had been made to the plans since the previous approval.
City building permits have also been issued. Interior demolition and roof work are already underway, according to discussion at the meeting.
For nearby business owners, the project represents a visible sign of movement in downtown Pocomoke.
“Oh, it's really exciting,” said Keith Hornberger, a Market Street business owner. “We've seen that building empty for quite a long time. And now that things are actually happening in there, it's going to be fantastic.”
Hornberger said the apartments and retail spaces could help bring more people downtown and support other businesses on Market Street.
“It's fun to be in a city that's being revitalized,” Hornberger said. “We've had guests come in that hadn't been in Pocomoke in years. Now they're coming back in and they're going, oh, this is just fantastic. This is so much more than it used to be.”
George Richards, who previously operated Pocomoke Trading Post inside the building, said the structure needed significant work.
“The building certainly needs a remodel,” Richards said. “Any business that comes to Pocomoke is going to help all the business and the people. So I wish them well.”
Pocomoke Trading Post has moved to 109 Willow St. in Pocomoke.
Parking was one of the main issues discussed by commissioners. Project representatives said the zero-lot-line property does not include private parking, but downtown zoning regulations do not require additional parking for the development. Existing city-owned parking is expected to serve the downtown district.
Hornberger said parking is not currently a major issue, but it could need to be addressed if downtown activity increases.
Commissioners also discussed the building’s appearance. Davis said the exterior will retain many existing architectural elements, with updated colors and lighting. The rear of the property is expected to continue including space for a farmer’s market and deliveries through the existing loading dock.
The project is expected to be completed sometime in 2027.