SALISBURY. MD - A Wicomico County Circuit Court jury has found Alonzo Parker Jr., 59, guilty of multiple charges including child sex abuse and assault.
Parker was accused of using his affiliation with the New Dimensions Church in Salisbury to sexually abuse a minor. He was arrested earlier this year along with three other men also affiliated with the church, according to investigators.
A victim testified that Parker sexually abused him from the ages 13 to 18, including within the church, between 1997 and 2002.
At the beginning of Parker's trial this week, he faced 100 counts of various offenses. Those charges were reduced to thirteen counts for the jury's consideration Wednesday, according to prosecutors.
On December 11, the jury found Parker guilty of child sex abuse, 4 counts of 3rd degree sex offense, 4 counts of 4th degree sex offense, and 4 counts of 2nd degree assault after about 2 hours of deliberations.
Prosecutor Michael Calabrese, a Senior Assistant State's Attorney for Wicomico County said "At that time, this defendant Mr. Parker utilized his access to the survivor to gain a trust, and he perverted that trust and groomed the survivor into being something that was very confusing for him, and caused a lot of hurt and pain for him. I think it was textbook grooming."
State's Attorney Jamie Dykes praised the victim for coming forward: "These are difficult cases but the victim in this case showed remarkable courage and strength," she said.
The judge denied the prosecutor's request for Parker's bond to be revoked.
Parker is also expected to appear in Worcester County Circuit Court Thursday for a charge of child abuse by a custodian.