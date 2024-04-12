REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - Former State Auditor and focus of a 2020 conflict of interest controversy Kathy McGuiness has created a campaign committee to run for the 14th District Seat in the Delaware State House of Representatives.
According to documents filed with the Delaware Department of Elections, a new candidate committee named Friends of Kathy McGuiness was registered on April 8th. The filing lists Melissa Deleon as the committee’s treasurer.
The campaign committee filing was certified by McGuiness and a notary public on Thursday, according to State records.
On Wednesday, April 10th, Delaware’s 14th RD Democratic Committee said they held a meeting featuring brief remarks from McGuiness, referring to her as a candidate for State Representative District 14.
The news of McGuiness’ emerging campaign coincides with a recent decision by the Delaware Department of Justice to not pursue a retrial of official misconduct charges. McGuiness was originally found guilty of the misdemeanor charge, but an appeal to the Delaware Supreme Court saw the charge remanded.
McGuiness was elected to the position of State Auditor in 2018 but resigned in 2022 after being convicted of two misdemeanor charges in connection with hiring her daughter.
Delaware’s 14th District House Seat is currently occupied by Representative Pete Schwartzkopf who previously stepped down as Delaware House Speaker and announced his plans to retire and not seek re-election.