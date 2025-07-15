SALISBURY, MD - The former Interim Executive Director of the Ward Foundation has pleaded guilty to theft and embezzlement charges after reportedly using Ward Foundation funds for personal payments and purchases.
According to court documents acquired by WBOC, Ward Foundation Chairman of the Board of Directors Arthur Leonard first contacted authorities to report the embezzlement and theft in June of 2024. Leonard told police that Michael Layne, former director of maintenance at the Ward Museum, used funds from the Ward Foundation’s bank account to pay for his own rent from June 2023 through February 2024. According to records, the total transferred from the account was just under $20,000.
Layne was named Interim Executive Director of the Ward Foundation in May 2023, according to charging documents, while the Foundation moved from their previous location on Schumaker Pond. The move came after Salisbury University ended their operating agreement with the Ward Foundation citing financial concerns.
Leonard also went on to accuse Layne of using a Ward Foundation credit card for personal expenses, as well as writing himself unauthorized checks. Police say the fraudulent bank transfers, credit card purchases, and checks totaled over $45,000.
Investigators note that Layne told them that Ward Foundation officials had known he was paying his rent from the account and that the two had a verbal agreement. Leonard denied this, according to court records. Police say Layne also told them he was owed $40,000 to $60,000 in unpaid vacation time and said he thought he could use that to pay off the credit card charges.
In March of 2025, Layne pleaded guilty to one count felony theft scheme: $1,500 to $25,000 as well as one count misdemeanor embezzlement in Wicomico County Circuit Court.
On July 1, Layne was sentenced to 5 years with all but 90 days suspended and ordered to pay $25,742 in restitution. Following his sentence, he will also be required to serve 5 years of supervised probation, according to court records.
On July 16, the Ward Foundation released a statement assuring donors that no contributions or external grants had been lost, the Foundation remains fully insured, and that all findings into the matter had been turned over to authorities.
"The Ward Foundation remains deeply committed to transparency, accountability, and the responsible stewardship of the resources entrusted to us," the Ward Foundation said. "We are taking all necessary steps to strengthen our financial safeguards and ensure continued trust from our community, partners, and donors."