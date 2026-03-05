DELAWARE – A new nonprofit organization is being formed to honor a fallen Delaware State Police trooper and support families who experience similar loss.
The Ty Snook Foundation is being created in memory of Cpl. Matthew “Ty” Snook, who was shot and killed in December 2025 at the Wilmington Division of Motor Vehicles while working an extra-duty assignment.
Organizers say the foundation will focus on helping spouses and children of fallen law enforcement officers across the country. Its mission will include creating opportunities for families to connect with one another, share their experiences and access long-term support resources.
Supporters say the effort is meant to ensure families of fallen officers are not left to navigate their grief and challenges alone.
Officials say the foundation is still in the early stages of development, with more details about programs and fundraising expected to be announced in the coming months.