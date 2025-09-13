CAMBRIDGE, M.d. - The Cambridge Police Department announced yesterday that they arrested four dirt bike drivers after they fled when officers tried to pull them over for a traffic stop.
Cambridge police say on Sept. 13, officers in the area of Washington St. and Foxtail Drive saw five dirt bike drivers on the road, popping wheelies, with all of the drivers not wearing helmets. The officers attempted to pull them over for a traffic stop, who they say then sped away down Greenwood Ave. while running stops signs, going in and out of traffic, driving faster than the posted speed limits, and not showing any caution for other drivers.
Cambridge police and officers from the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office followed the bikers at a safe distance. The five drivers continued down Maces Lane towards Route 16 where traffic stops were attempted again. They say the bikers continued to flee. Nearby Race Ave. and Route 16, one of the drivers fell off their dirt bike and got onto another bike, according to Cambridge police. Officers recovered the abandoned dirt bike.
The officers were told information about people loading dirt bikes into a U-haul van near Christ Rock off of Dailsville Rd. Cambridge police used a drone to locate the bikes. As the first Cambridge officer arrived on-scene, one suspect fled on foot, according to officials. Officers arrested him in a field.
Officials say more officers and Dorchester County Sheriff's Office deputies found another suspect hiding in the van with the dirt bikes. He was also arrested and police seized the dirt bikes.
While in this area, police say two more drivers on dirt bikes arrived, officers attempted traffic stops, and they fled. Cambridge police and Dorchester County Sheriff's Office deputies stopped one of the dirt bikers and arrested him.
Later on Sept. 13, Cambridge police were informed about an allegedly suspicious person approaching houses on Aireys Rd. Officials say police identified the suspect as being apart of the previous fleeing. They arrested him and recovered a fifth dirt bike.
All four of the suspects appeared in front of a court commissioner and then were released on their own recognizance.
Joshua Montalvo was charged with the following:
- Obstruct and Hinder
- Disorderly Conduct
- Failure to Display Registration Card
- Fail to Attach Registration
- Driving Without Current Registration
- Driving Uninsured Vehicle
- Fail to Secure Registration to Vehicle
- Driver Failure to Obey Properly Placed Traffic Control Devices
- Unsafe Lane Change
- Fail Drive Right of Center
- Reckless Driving
- Negligent Driving
- Following Too Close
- Driving Off Roadway While Passing Vehicle
- Operate Unregistered Vehicle
- Driving Without License
- Attempt by Driver to Elude Uniformed Police by Fleeing on Foot
- Attempt by Driver to Elude Uniformed Police
- Attempt by Driver to Elude Police in Official Police Vehicle by Fleeing on Foot
- Failure of Driver to Drive to Curb Upon Signal by Police
- Failure of Driver to Stop Upon Approach by Police Vehicle Using Signals
- Owner Failure to Maintain Required Security for Vehicle
- Failure of Operator to Present Evidence of Required Security
- Fail to Stop at Stop Sign Line
- Driver Failure to Stop at Steady Circular Red Signal
- Holder Learners Permit Driving Without Required Supervision
- Operate Vehicle in Condition Likely to Cause Accident
- Exceeding Posted Speed Limit in School Zone
Willie Frank Jones was charged with the following:
- Obstruct and Hinder
- Disorderly Conduct
- Failure to Display Registration Card
- Fail to Attach Registration
- Driving Without Current Registration
- Driving Uninsured Vehicle
- Fail to Secure Registration to Vehicle
- Driver Failure to Obey Properly Placed Traffic Control Devices
- Unsafe Lane Change
- Fail Drive Right of Center
- Reckless Driving
- Negligent Driving
- Driver When Turning Left Fail to Yield Right of Way to Vehicle Approaching from Opposite Direction
- Speed Greater Than Reasonable
- Failure of Driver of Overtaken Vehicle to Give Way On Audible Signal
- Pedestrian Failure While Crossing Roadway to Yield Right of Way to Police Vehicle Using Audible Signal
- Following Too Close
- Driving Off Roadway While Passing Vehicle
- Operate Unregistered Vehicle
- Driving Without License
- Attempt by Driver to Elude Uniformed Police by Fleeing on Foot
- Attempt by Driver to Elude Uniformed Police
- Attempt by Driver to Elude Police in Official Police Vehicle by Fleeing on Foot
- Failure of Driver to Drive to Curb Upon Signal by Police
- Failure of Driver to Stop Upon Approach by Police Vehicle Using Signals
- Owner Failure to Maintain Required Security for Vehicle
- Failure of Operator to Present Evidence of Required Security
- Fail to Stop at Stop Sign Line
- Driver Failure to Stop at Steady Circular Red Signal
- Holder Learners Permit Driving Without Required Supervision
- Operate Vehicle in Condition Likely to Cause Accident
- Exceeding Posted Speed Limit in School Zone
Malik Javon Johnson was charged with the following:
- Obstruct and Hinder
- Disorderly Conduct
- Driving on Suspended License
- Failure to Display Registration Card
- Fail to Attach Registration
- Driving Without Current Registration
- Driving Uninsured Vehicle
- Fail to Secure Registration to Vehicle
- Driver Failure to Obey Properly Placed Traffic Control Devices
- Unsafe Lane Change
- Fail Drive Right of Center
- Reckless Driving
- Negligent Driving
- Following Too Close
- Driving Off Roadway While Passing Vehicle
- Operate Unregistered Vehicle
- Driving Without License
- Attempt by Driver to Elude Uniformed Police
- Failure of Driver to Drive to Curb Upon Signal by Police
- Failure of Driver to Stop Upon Approach by Police Vehicle Using Signals
- Owner Failure to Maintain Required Security for Vehicle
- Failure of Operator to Present Evidence of Required Security
- Fail to Stop at Stop Sign Line
- Driver Failure to Stop at Steady Circular Red Signal
- Operate Vehicle in Condition Likely to Cause Accident
- Exceeding Posted Speed Limit in School Zone
Malik Lloyd Westcarth was charged with the following:
- Obstruct and Hinder
- Disorderly Conduct
- Failure to Display Registration Card
- Fail to Attach Registration
- Driving Without Current Registration
- Driving Uninsured Vehicle
- Fail to Secure Registration to Vehicle
- Driver Failure to Obey Properly Placed Traffic Control Devices
- Unsafe Lane Change
- Fail Drive Right of Center
- Reckless Driving
- Negligent Driving
- Following Too Close
- Driving Off Roadway While Passing Vehicle
- Operate Unregistered Vehicle
- Driving Without License
- Attempt by Driver to Elude Uniformed Police by Fleeing on Foot
- Attempt by Driver to Elude Uniformed Police
- Attempt by Driver to Elude Police in Official Police Vehicle by Fleeing on Foot
- Failure of Driver to Drive to Curb Upon Signal by Police
- Failure of Driver to Stop Upon Approach by Police Vehicle Using Signals
- Owner Failure to Maintain Required Security for Vehicle
- Failure of Operator to Present Evidence of Required Security
- Fail to Stop at Stop Sign Line
- Driver Failure to Stop at Steady Circular Red Signal
- Holder Learners Permit Driving Without Required Supervision
- Operate Vehicle in Condition Likely to Cause Accident
- Exceeding Posted Speed Limit in School Zone