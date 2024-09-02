MILFORD, DE- Four people were injured in a Sunday night shooting in Milford.
Police say four people were found with gunshot wounds on North Street around 11 p.m. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and were listed in stable condition, according to officers.
This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information on this incident can contact Det. Burgos at Milford Police at (302) 422-8081Ext 5170 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at here.