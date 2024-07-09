ELLENDALE, DE - A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to a May shooting in Ellendale that left a 20-year-old woman injured.
Delaware State Police say they were called to a home on South Old State Road on May 8th just after 12:30 a.m.on reports of disorderly conduct that escalated into a shooting while police were en route. Upon arrival, police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The ensuing investigation revealed four men in a gray SUV stopped outside the home and argued with people in the backyard before firing at them, according to police. The victim, who was inside the home with others including a child, was then struck.
Police were later able to identify and arrest three suspects: Isaiah Yunas, 20, and two 17-year-olds. Police said Marcus Yunas, 21, remained a suspect at large.
On June 27th, State Troopers say Yunas was arrested in Maryland. He was extradited to Delaware on July 8th and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $92,100 cash bond on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) – 6 counts
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
-Criminal Mischief