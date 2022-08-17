SALISBURY, Md. - For the 2022-23 school year, Wicomico Public Schools will participate in the federal program known as CEP (Community Eligibility Provision). The program offers all Wicomico students breakfast and lunch at no charge. Applying for free or reduced meals is not necessary to receive meals at no cost.
However, because of other benefits to students and the schools they attend, Wicomico Public Schools officials are encouraging all families to complete a Household Data Collections form to determine eligibility for additional resources based on federal guidelines.
Click on the below link to be directed to the Household Data Collection Form: http://household_data.wcboe.org/
Contact your school's principal or guidance counselor if you have any questions regarding this form.