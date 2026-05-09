DELAWARE - DNREC announced free fishing days in Delaware waters next month.
DNREC says free fishing will be allowed in the state on Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7. On those two days, anglers may fish, crab and clam in any Delaware waters without possessing a 2026 fishing license. It's the department's way of celebrating National Fishing and Boating Week (June 6-14).
Officials mentioned that the free fishing dates were originally misprinted as June 7 and 8 in the 2026 Delaware Fishing Guide.
Even though anglers age 16 and older don’t need a license to fish those two days, they are still required to obtain a free Fisherman Identification Network (FIN) number. FIN numbers are available online on the de.gov/digitaldnrec webpage or from agents statewide as listed on the de.gov/LicenseAgents webpage.
Anglers also are required to comply with Delaware’s fishing regulations, which can be found in the 2026 fishing guide.