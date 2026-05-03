DELAWARE - Delaware Farm Bureau officials say stress, isolation and economic uncertainty are just a few of the challenges that may be impacting mental health within the agricultural community in the First State. Because May is recognized nationally as Mental Health Awareness Month, the Delaware Farm Bureau Promotion and Engagement Committee is partnering with the University of Delaware Cooperative Extension to host a mental health seminar to provide the community with practical tools and access to local support resources.
Officials say the seminar will be held at the Delaware Agriculture Museum on Wednesday, May 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It is a free event and open to anyone, whether they're seeking ways to support their own mental health or they want to learn how to help others.
Seminar attendees will learn about available resources and practical strategies for recognizing and responding to mental health issues such as stress, burnout and depression in both themselves and others. Officials say the session will feature Maria Pippidis of UD Cooperative Extension and a University of Maryland Extension developed program called "Observe, Engage, Share." The program focuses on understanding mental health and recognizing signs of mental health issues.
Maria Pippidis is a Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Educator Emeritus who has worked with UD Cooperative Extension since 1992. Officials say her work focuses on financial management, health insurance literacy, community development and personal development, and has recently emphasized farm stress and farm family resilience.
Officials emphasize that mental health resources will be available to all seminar attendees, including 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline stickers that promote immediate access to support for individuals in crisis.