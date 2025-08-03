FRANKFORD, DE - Special Olympics Delaware returned to Sussex County the first weekend in August for their annual camp at Camp Barnes in Frankford.
This year was the 24th annual summer camp at Camp Barnes, where campers and volunteers participated in games, activities, crafts, and more. The three-day, two-night camp brought together Special Olympic athletes from across the first state, giving them a chance to connect beyond competitions.
"I do softball, snowshoeing, flag football, basketball, and I would say it's been pretty fun so far," said athlete leader and camper, Ci'Airah.
Senior Director of Unified Champion Schools, Nikki Mowbray, emphasized the camp's role in fostering friendships. "We're an athletic organization - but it's also great for our athletes to have this experience to meet each other. We have 6 different teams throughout Delaware, different area programs, and they don't often get to see each other except at competitions. So this is a time for them to make friends across the state."
Hosted with support from the Delaware State Police, who operate Camp Barnes, the Special Olympics camp is free to participants thanks to community donations.
Mowbray said the camp offers more than just sports. "They have such a great time with each other making lifelong friendships like anyone would get to when they go to summer camp. We are so grateful we get to do it and they have a really great time". She adds that Special Olympics Delaware and their camp are always looking for volunteers for upcoming events and will return to Camp Barnes next weekend for a second summer camp session.