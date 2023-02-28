SMYRNA, Del. - After completing her service in the U.S. Army, Smyrna native Denise King was inspired to pursue a new dream: firefighting. Now, she is making history as Smyrna's first Black female firefighter and company engineer in Citizens' Hose Company No. 1 Inc.
King said her youngest son was the spark that ignited her passion.
"I have a son who is on the spectrum, my youngest son, and he since the age of 3 was fascinated with firefighters and everything associated with it. So, my dream kind of evolved from his dream," she said.
King also said she wants to be a role model for anyone who considers joining the fire service.
"I want to leave a positive legacy here and in my community as well, and I want to be there for those who are coming behind me who would like to join the fire service."
Not only is King the first Black female firefighter in Smyrna's Citizens' Hose Company, but she's also the first female to be appointed to a leadership position on the fire line side.
It was Chief Chip Thompson who recognized her dedication and offered her the position as the company engineer.
"We don't look at sex, religion, race, etc. It's one big family, and the person backing you up, you just need to know that they have your back, and it doesn't matter who they are," Chief Thompson said.
King and her oldest son are also the first mother-son duo to to graduate from the Delaware State Fire School and serve in the Smyrna Fire Company together.
Marking a milestone in the progress towards diversity and inclusion in the fire service.