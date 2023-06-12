SALISBURY, Md. - A Wicomico County man wanted in the 2022 murder of a 32-year-old Laurel man was arrested in New Jersey on Friday.
Maryland State Police say that Riley Lee Collick, 44, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Moorestown. Collick has reportedly taken to a local detention center and is awaiting extradition back to Maryland.
An arrest warrant was issued for Collick following the stabbing death of Alejandro Roland Exantus, of Laurel, on December 4th, 2022. According to police, Collick and Exantus were involved in a physical altercation on West Market Street in Salisbury when police say Collick stabbed Exantus before fleeing.
Exantus later died at Tidal Health Regional Medical Center.
The stabbing spurred increased safety measures in the area, some of which are still expected this year.
The Maryland State Police ask anyone with information on this case call Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.