EASTON MD.- The federal government is investing in entrepreneurship on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $500,000 grant to the Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center in Easton. They say that investment will be matched with $500,000 in local funds.
The money is earmarked to buy equipment for two laboratories.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore touted the investment in a statement saying, “When we invest in entrepreneurship and innovation, we invest in our shared success. Today, we take an important step forward in our work to build out industries of the future, create jobs, and supercharge Maryland’s economy. Together, we will make our state more competitive from Mountain Maryland to the Eastern Shore – and everywhere in between.”