MILFORD, DE- The smell of sizzling scrapple filled the kitchen at the Food Bank of Delaware’s Milford campus Wednesday as Delaware’s next generation of chefs rolled up their sleeves to put their skills to the test in a live cooking competition.
For students in the food bank’s 14-week culinary program, it wasn’t just another day in class — it was midterm day. But this midterm did not require a pen and paper. Instead, students faced a challenge that tested both skill and creativity, tasked with creating unique dishes featuring a beloved Delaware staple: scrapple.
Cletis Sims, one of the competitors, said the nerves were real, but so was the excitement.
“A little bit of nerves. Especially if you’ve never been in a culinary school before or in a competition like this. However, just like anybody else, we’re going to put one foot in front of the other and get through it today."
Students were challenged to make scrapple the centerpiece of their dishes. While traditionally a breakfast staple, they were encouraged to reimagine it in new and creative ways.
John Curtis, a RAPA Scrapple representative, said the contest allows students to experiment while showcasing what they’ve learned.
“They are a challenge to not only make it as a breakfast item, but more so for other day parts. So we've seen a lot of really neat recipes come about from that."
In the bustling kitchen, students chopped, stirred and plated, turning scrapple into innovative creations — from traditional skillets to baked goods and globally inspired dishes — all keeping the beloved Delaware staple front and center.
Sims said he wanted his dish to highlight scrapple’s flavor while keeping it simple and comforting.
“Today I’m going to be making a scrapple, potato and pepper skillet with a couple of whole eggs on top. I brought in some special dishes as it is Black History Month that kind of coincide with my dish, but really, something that's just really easy comfort food."
Chef Tim Hunter, with the Food Bank of Delaware, said the program prepares students for real-world kitchens, which is why today’s midterm was designed to simulate high-pressure conditions and teach lessons beyond the recipe.
“It’s workforce training. We try to make it as real life as possible. Sometimes in the kitchen, there’s pressure. You only have so many hours to do things. So today is one of those days."
After hours of focused cooking, students presented their dishes to a panel of judges for tasting and feedback.
Hunter said the midterm is about more than skill — it’s a chance for students to grow, adapt and see what they can accomplish under pressure.
“It does something to their confidence — knowing, ‘I had to complete this.’ But at the end, I made it."
RAPA Scrapple leaders said they will post photos and recipes from the students’ creations on their website, sharing their innovative ideas with the public as the company celebrates its 100th anniversary.