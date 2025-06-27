SALISBURY, MD– City officials announced a new summer program will offer kids a safe place to play during the week at Lake Street Playground.
The community-driven initiative was spearheaded by City Council Vice President April Jackson with the goal of fostering outdoor activity at City parks, according to a press release.
Starting July 1, Parks and Recreation staff will lead outdoor activities from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday until Aug. 22, with plans including kickball, wiffle ball, board games, crafts and more.
Wicomico County Public Scools Food and Nutrition Services will partner to provide free lunch for those under 18 from 12 to 12:30 p.m.
Kids of all ages are invited to drop in at any time, with no registration required for the free program. Adutls must accompany kids under 8, according to a press release.
A kickoff event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on June 30, with games, activities, a bounce house and an ice cream truck, the City says.
For more information, contact the Community Relations Office at 410-341-9550.