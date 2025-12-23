DELMARVA -- People across Delmarva are preparing to hit the road for the holidays, and there is some relief at the gas pump.
AAA says travelers can expect lower gas prices this holiday season, with national averages at their lowest levels in four years.
Prices vary by state, but drivers across Delmarva are seeing similar trends. In Maryland, regular gas is averaging about $2.77 per gallon. Delaware drivers are paying slightly less, at around $2.71 per gallon, while Virginia averages are near $2.76 per gallon, according to AAA.
“I love the way they're dropping. It's great. Been waiting for it and here it is," driver Sean Bjork said.
Bjork said he plans to drive to New Jersey and then continue on to Massachusetts for the holidays. He said slower increases at the pump are easing concerns about the cost of his long trip.
“I know it's going to vary by state, but I know it's going down everywhere. So I'm alright with it," Bjork said.
Bjork is not the only person traveling long distances this year. AAA is forecasting record-breaking travel this holiday season, with millions of Americans traveling long distances.
AAA estimates about 109 million people will travel by car this holiday season, a 2% increase from last year. Nearly 8 million people are expected to fly, also up 2%, while 4.9 million travelers are projected to use buses, trains, and cruises to reach their destinations.
“I'll be traveling all around," driver Sean Robinson said. "Right now, I'm going to Milford, but normally I'm traveling across the bay bridge.”
Robinson said he is excited about the lower prices and that the savings add up for larger vehicles.
“Especially with SUVs, like the SUV I have," Robinson said. "It's a lot easier, and gas is cheaper. It's better than spending like 60 or 70 dollars when gas is up in the three's."
Up-to-date fuel prices can be found on AAA's website.