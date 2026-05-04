Georgetown Town Hall

Georgetown Town Hall

 WBOC

GEORGETOWN, DE– A candidate forum will give voters the chance to get more familiar with those running for Town Council and the Mayor's office tonight. 

Georgetown's Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 4 at Town Hall, ahead of a municipal election May 9. 

Officials say three candidates are hoping to replace longtime Mayor Bill West as he steps down. Angela Townsend, Itzel Hernandez and Geoffrey Walker will be on the ballot for Mayor, according to Delaware's Department of Elections.

Eric Evans and Michael Briggs are in the running for a Ward 3 council seat.

Voter registration is open until May 6, with polls open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 9 at Town Hall, according to Georgetown officials.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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