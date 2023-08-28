GEORGETOWN, Del.- A crash in Georgetown killed one and injured four others, including a child, Sunday morning.
Delaware State Police say a Mazda 3 was going southbound on Dupont Boulevard just south of West Robbins Road when a Nissan Murano was going north on Dupont Blvd. around 11:30 a.m. DSP says the Mazda swerved to its left and drove through the center grass median, into the northbound lanes for unknown reasons, crashing into the Nissan.
The front passenger in the Mazda an 18-year-old woman from Ellendale, was taken to a nearby hospital where she died, according to troopers. Her name is being withheld until her family and relatives are notified.
The driver, a 39-year-old woman from Ellendale, was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
A backseat passenger, a 4-year-old boy from Ellendale, was taken to a nearby hospital for serious injuries. He was later flown to another hospital for further treatment.
The driver, a 58-year-old man, and the front seat passenger, a 60-year-old woman both from Bangor, PA, in the Nissan were taken to nearby hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.
Northbound Dupont Boulevard was closed for about four hours and southbound Dupont Boulevard was closed for about two hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Senior Corporal J. Smith by calling 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.