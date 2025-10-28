GEORGETOWN — Georgetown Town Council has approved a new ordinance expanding restrictions on when people can sleep on The Circle and in town parks, as the community grapples with a growing homelessness issue.
The updated rule, passed during Monday night’s Town Council meeting, now bans sleeping on The Circle from sunset to sunrise. Previously, sleeping was prohibited between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Violating the new sleeping ordinance could result in a fine between $25 and $100, or between 5 to 20 days in jail.
Mayor Bill West said the change is intended to improve safety for both residents and those without shelter.
“We don’t want somebody in that circle and a car comes through there,” West said. “Another problem we’re seeing is the prison releasing guys late afternoon, sometimes into the night. Instead of calling somebody to come get them, they walk into Georgetown, and when they get here, they end up on one of the benches.”
The ordinance comes as town leaders continue to search for long-term solutions to homelessness. Georgetown recently formed a committee to address homelessness. West says the town hopes to connect people with proper resources, and moreover, have the community work together on broader solutions.
“The solution is giving people the help they need that are from here,” West said. “If they’re not from here and they’re just living in the woods and don’t want any services, maybe it’s time for them to move on.”
At The Shepherd’s Office in Georgetown, staff and volunteers continue to provide food, clothing, and support for people in need. Director Jim Martin said while he understands the decision at the circle, he worries the new sleeping restrictions could make life harder for those already struggling.
“They’re suffering so much as it is, and now they’re not allowed to sleep at night,” Martin said. “To me, that just doesn’t make much sense as a human being.”
Several unhoused residents who visit the center say as the town deals with the issue, they would like to have a voice in the conversation as well.
“The homelessness here, it’s it’s getting bad. And the thing is, everybody always thinks it’s because of drugs or alcohol. It’s — I mean, I’ve been down here for two months and I can’t find a job.” said Kimberly Draiper.
The Shepherd’s Office plans to hold an open house for town officials and community members on Saturday, Nov. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. to showcase their work and discuss local homelessness concerns.