GEORGETOWN, Del. — Georgetown is looking to improve the bollards at the Georgetown Circle after a series of crashes caused repeated damage to the area.
Last October, the circle was left damaged after two alleged drunk-driving crashes occurred in a single weekend. In previous years, the fallen officer memorial honoring Patrolman Chad Spicer was also knocked over after being struck.
To reduce the risk of future damage, the town is moving both the Spicer memorial and the monument honoring former Police Chief Harvey Gregg farther toward the center of the circle. Town leaders are also considering reinforcing the perimeter by replacing the current bollards with sturdier versions.
Georgetown officials are looking to allocate $26,000 to begin the process of upgrading the bollards surrounding the circle. According to the town manager, the existing bollards are primarily decorative and not designed to withstand vehicle impacts. The proposed replacements would maintain the circle’s historic appearance while being larger and stronger.
Local business owner Charlie Koskey, whose jewelry shop sits on the circle, said accidents there have become frequent. He serves on the Circle Advisory Committee and supports the proposed upgrades.
“Unfortunately, it is all too common that these accidents have been happening," Koskey said. "I'd be amazed that every time I come in to work and there'd be another like pole down or some flower bed that was turned over,” Koskey said.
Koskey said strengthening the bollards is necessary to protect both property and public safety.
“We certainly wouldn't want to see anybody get injured, so it's important that the town do what they can to make it happen,” Koskey said.
Town officials plan for the new bollards to fully surround the circle, similar to the current layout, but with greater protective capability.
“The intent is to have it integrated all the way around the circle, so that instead of a car being able to penetrate it, it protects the monuments, the fountain, and/or people or pedestrians that are on the surface,” town manager Gene Dvornick said.
The $26,000 would cover only design and permitting costs, not construction. Town leaders said the total cost of the project has not yet been determined, but they hope to complete the upgrades by the end of the year.
Georgetown's town council will talk over the proposal at their meeting on Monday, January 12th.