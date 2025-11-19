Georgetown man arrested after pipe bombs found

GEORGETOWN, Del. - A man is facing felony charges after pipe bombs, guns, and drugs were found during an assault investigation.
Delaware State Police arrested 61-year-old David Godwin, of Georgetown.
On Nov. 10, around 1 p.m., troopers say they responded to a domestic-related assault at the 17000 block of McColley's Chapel Road. Troopers say Godwin was in possession of a handgun while fighting with a family member, and tried to assault the victim with a club. Godwin reportedly fled before troopers arrived and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Troopers say the victim was treated by EMS and refused transport to a hospital.
State police found Godwin at the home on Nov. 11 and arrested him without incident.
While checking the home as part of the domestic violence investigation, troopers say they found drugs, guns, and homemade pipe bombs. The Delaware State Police Explosives Ordnance Disposal Unit responded to the scene and removed the devices. Detectives secured the scene and obtained a search warrant for the property.
On Nov. 12, detectives executed the search warrant. The Delaware State Police Explosives Ordnance Disposal Unit, with the help of the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, FBI, and ATF, found more pipe bombs and hoax devices.
State police say the search of the property led to the following items being found:
- 4 pipe bombs
- 5 pipe bombs (hoax devices)
- Altered claymore mine (hoax device)
- Altered novelty/plastic grenade (hoax device)
- Approximately 9.1 grams of methamphetamines
- 27 marijuana plants
- .22 caliber rifle
- 3 – .223 caliber rifles
- 2 – .22 caliber handguns
- .380 caliber handgun
- .45 caliber handgun
- .357 caliber handgun
- Assorted ammunition
Godwin was charged with the following crimes and committed on a $280,000 cash and secured bond.
- Possession of Destructive Weapon – Bomb (Felony) – 4 counts
- Possess, Transports, Uses, or Causes Another to Transport, Use or Place any Hoax Device (Felony) – 7 counts
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon, Semi Auto, or Auto, by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 9 counts
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Terroristic Threatening
- Assault 3rd Degree