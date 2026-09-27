SUSSEX COUNTY - Delaware State Police say they have arrested William Pusey, a 46-year-old Georgetown man, on felony theft and related charges following an investigation into several stolen HVAC units in Sussex County.
Around 8:55 a.m. on September 15, troopers say they responded to a newly constructed home in the 19000 block of West Piney Grove Road in Georgetown for a reported theft. At the scene, troopers learned an unknown suspect had stolen an HVAC unit from the residence. Later that same day, troopers say they responded to the Spirit of Excellence Church on Dupont Boulevard in Dagsboro for a separate report of a stolen HVAC unit.
Detectives say they were able to identify Pusey as the suspect after an investigation. They learned that Pusey stole the HVAC units and took them to a local scrap yard. Once there, he signed documents to receive payment for them.
On September 18, Pusey was arrested and charged with the following before being committed to the Department of Correction on a $5,002 secured bond:
- Theft over $1,500 (Felony) - 2 counts
- Selling Stolen Property Over $1,500 or Two or More Prior Convictions (Felony)
- Selling Stolen Property Under $1,500
- Criminal Mischief $1,000 but less than $5,000 - Damage Property
- Falsifying Business Records - 2 counts
- Criminal Trespass Third Degree - 2 counts