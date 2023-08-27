SEAFORD, Del. – The Delaware State Police today announced the arrest of 43-year-old Aaron Matthews, of Georgetown, for felony drug offenses.
Police say a patrol trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a gray Mercedes Benz SL 55 with an invalid registration when the Mercedes continued driving away.
The trooper reportedly saw the driver moving around inside the car as it traveled, until the Mercedes came to a stop on Middleford Road east of Sussex Highway. Matthews was then taken into custody without incident, according to the press release.
Troopers say they noticed a 16-year-old passenger with Matthews who was unharmed. The teen was later turned over to a family member, according to police.
A vehicle search uncovered a small quantity of crack cocaine near the driver’s side floorboard. Troopers then searched the back of the police car where Matthews had been detained and found more crack cocaine that Matthews allegedly tried to hide in the patrol car seat. In total, troopers found approximately 28.4 grams of crack cocaine, according to the press release.
Matthews was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $23,209 cash bond and charged with the following crimes:
–Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
–Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
–Tampering With Evidence (Felony)
–Endangering the Welfare of a Child
–Resisting Arrest
–Possession of Drug Paraphernalia