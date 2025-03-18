GEORGETOWN, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a Georgetown man on charges of home improvement fraud after two victims reportedly came forward.
Police say they were first alerted to the allegations in October of 2024 when the two victims told them they had signed contracts with Dave Moncavage who was operating under the business Advanced Interiors. According to police, the contracts were for construction work and Moncavage received over $24,000 in payments. The projects, investigators say, were never completed.
On March 12, 2025, police saw a white truck driving south on Mount Zion Road near Sussex Highway in Seaford that had lost a load of material from the bed. Upon pulling the truck over, police identified the driver as Moncavage and were alerted to the home improvement charges. Moncavage was taken into custody, and police say a search of his vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia.
Moncavage was later released on a $5,000 unsecured bond and charged with the following:
-Home Improvement Fraud by False Impression $1,500 or Greater (Felony)
-Home Improvement Fraud Receive Money for Services Not Completed Value $1,500 or Greater and Victim is 62 Years or Older/Impaired/Disabled (Felony)
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
-Multiple Traffic Violations
Delaware State Police ask any other victims who may have been defrauded to come forward by calling 302-856-5850.