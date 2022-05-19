GEORGETOWN, Del.- A 26-year-old Georgetown man is facing manslaughter and related charges after authorities say he shot and killed a woman while showing her his shotgun.
Delaware State Police said that shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, troopers responded to the 22000 block of Deep Branch Road in Georgetown for a report of a woman shot. Upon arrival, a 54-year-old woman was located inside of the home with a gunshot wound. The victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to next of kin.
Police said further investigation determined Jordan Walls was showing the victim his weapon at the home and a gunshot was fired. Troopers recovered a 20-gauge shotgun at scene.
Walls was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 4 where he was charged with manslaughter (felony) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (also a felony).
Walls was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $120,000 cash bond.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Bluto with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit by calling 302-741-2859. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delawarecrimestoppersweb.com .