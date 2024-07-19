GEORGETOWN, DE -- Participants in the Springboard Village Program are expressing concerns for the future amidst a funding shortage.
A village of 40 pallet cabins and other facilities have housed and served close to 130 homeless individuals since January 2023 when it opened. Nearly 30 people have moved on to permanent housing.
But, some of the current participants see potential problems ahead and fear for the program's future.
"There's no funds left," says Richard Jones. "Basically, in 3 months, maybe it will collapse."
"I know it was said in a meeting on Tuesday, and a lot of people are passionate about this and we don't want to not have this here anymore," adds Denise Tilley.
Springboard Collaborative Executive Director Judson Malone confirms the village is facing funding issues.
"We solely depended on private sources," says Malone. "From foundations, banks, from philanthropic people in the community that have been generous. It's been amazing, but we have to remember that Delaware is a small state, so there is a limit to that source of funding."
Malone says the group is making adjustments to save money. This includes a reduction in staff and more community maintenance involvement from participants.
However, he says Springboard and the state are having conversations about funding opportunities.
"We've got a path forward," says Malone. "We're not going to close. I can tell you that for a fact, we are not going away."
Malone and participants say any amount of support or donations is appreciated in the meantime.
"We need this place, we really do," says Tilley. "I come here, and I've changed my whole life."
Malone says it could be awhile before the village sees funding from the state.
To donate money to the Springboard Pallet Village, click here.