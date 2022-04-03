GEORGETOWN, Del.- A Millsboro man has been arrested on drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop in Georgetown Saturday night.
Delaware State Police say just after 7 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the area of Park Ave., pulled over a Blue Ford Explorer driven by 25-year-old, Andrew Long. Long started pulling his car over to the shoulder of the roadway, before he got out of the car and began to run, while carrying a handgun. The trooper chased Long, before he eventually gave up, dropped the gun, and was arrested.
A loaded 9mm handgun was recovered and a search of the car led to the discovery of about 1.3 grams of marijuana. Long had active warrants for his arrest and did not have a valid drivers license. A computer search also revealed Long is a person prohibited from possessing a weapon.
Long was taken to Troop 4 where he was charged with:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by Person Prohibited (Felony)- 3 counts
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Marijuana
- Driving While Suspended
- Failure to Have Insurance
- Failure to Wear Seatbelt
Long was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $101,502 cash bond.