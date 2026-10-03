GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Wings and Wheels event scheduled to take place today at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown has been canceled due to the forecasted weather.
Georgetown Wings and Wheels event canceled
- Nicole Harmon
-
- Updated
Nicole Harmon
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