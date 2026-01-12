GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police announced the arrest of a 34-year-old Georgetown woman for possession of a destructive weapon and drug charges following a probation and parole search in Georgetown.
Officials say on Jan. 7, the Sussex County Governor's Task Force was requested by probation and parole after an administrative search at the probationer, Amanda Seward's, home on McColley's Chapel Road. During the search, officials say they found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and what appeared to be a bomb in the home. The Delaware State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit came in, found the device to be active, and rendered it safe.
The search of the residence led to the discovery of:
- Explosive device
- About .07 grams of methamphetamine
- About .06 grams of heroin
- 12 mg buprenorphine sublingual film
- 3 mg naloxone sublingual film
- Digital scale
Seward was arrested and charged with the crimes below:
- Possession of a destructive weapon - bomb (felony)
- Possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance except human growth hormone without a prescription - 3 counts
- Possession of drug paraphernalia - 2 counts
She was arraigned and released on a $1,500 unsecured bond but committed to Sussex Correctional Institution for probation violations. The two men were charged with misdemeanor offenses and released.