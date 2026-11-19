WICOMICO COUNTY – A 65-year-old Georgia man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a child in Wicomico County more than 40 years ago.
Paul Weeks, of Lilburn, Georgia, was found guilty of third-degree sexual offense Nov. 18 following a three-day jury trial, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.
Prosecutors say the abuse happened between 1982 and 1985, when the victim was younger than 13. Weeks was a neighbor of the child, who frequently played with children in his household.
Investigators say Weeks isolated the victim during one incident and sexually assaulted her.
The survivor reported the abuse to law enforcement in 2025. During the investigation, authorities discovered messages Weeks sent the victim in 2020 apologizing for what prosecutors described as an "evil act" he committed years earlier. He also made statements acknowledging that he had molested the victim as a child, according to prosecutors.
State's Attorney Jamie Dykes called the conviction long-awaited justice, noting that survivors of childhood sexual abuse sometimes wait years or decades before reporting what happened.
Weeks' sentencing was deferred. He will remain in custody pending sentencing.