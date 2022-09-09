DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for Autumn Dischar, a 13-year-old Dover girl.
Autumn Dischar voluntarily left her residence at approximately 6:45 p.m. At the time, she was wearing a blue dress with white floral print, black sweatpants, and no shoes, according to police. She was last seen walking toward South Governors Avenue from Monroe Terrace.
Police say, Autumn suffers from multiple conditions that may pose a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. She's got brown eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information on Dischar's whereabouts, please call 302-736-7111.