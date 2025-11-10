EASTON, Md. — Talbot County officials say a six-year effort to widen and strengthen Goldsborough Neck Road is now complete, improving safety and access along a key commercial and residential corridor.
The upgraded roadway opens to the public this week. The multi-phase project — a partnership between Talbot County, the Town of Easton and the Mid-Shore Regional Council — expands the travel surface to 36 feet and reinforces the road base to handle heavy truck traffic serving the Mistletoe Hall Commerce-Business Park and Talbot Commerce Park.
“This project reflects the power of partnership,” County Council President Chuck Callahan said in a statement. “When local, regional, and State partners come together to align resources, we can build the infrastructure needed to support both business growth and community safety.”
Easton Mayor Megan Cook said the roadway is an important connection to the commerce park and supports Easton’s long-term economic development goals.
The collaboration began in 2018, with grant support secured through the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund. Under the leadership of Scott Warner, the Mid-Shore Regional Council helped obtain more than $550,000 in funding, with additional grant applications submitted by several county departments.
The first phase of road widening was completed in 2020. Subsequent design, land acquisition and construction projects continued through fiscal years 2023 and 2024, including the replacement of a culvert at Glebe Road. The final phase, awarded in April 2025, extended improvements from just east of Villa Road to the previously completed section near Glebe Road.
In all, Talbot County invested just under $3.3 million to upgrade nearly 4,000 feet of Goldsborough Neck Road, with about $1.3 million in grant support from the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund.
“Thanks to our partners and our dedicated Roads and Public Works teams, this project sets the stage for continued investment in Talbot County’s infrastructure,” County Engineer Ray Clarke said. “These improvements don’t just strengthen our roads. They improve safety for residents, support our business community, and build our capacity for smart, sustainable growth.”
County officials say the completed roadway will support industry, serve nearby neighborhoods and help guide future development in the county’s Airport District.