DOVER, DE- Delaware Governor Matt Meyer outlined the state’s current challenges and future priorities in his 2026 State of the State address Thursday.
Lawmakers, community leaders, and state officials gathered at Legislative Hall to hear him focus on affordability, healthcare, rising energy costs, and education, though reactions were already split on the year ahead.
Before turning to politics, Governor Meyer paused to honor the service and heroism of fallen Delaware State Police Trooper Matthew “Ty” Snook. Snook was posthumously awarded the state’s highest honor, the Order of the First State, while Trooper Scott Smith received the Governor’s Award for Heroism and Bravery for his actions that day. Snook was tragically shot and killed just two days before Christmas at the Wilmington DMV.
Up first in the address was education, where Meyer highlighted a nearly $50 million investment planned for early childhood education over the next year.
Meyer also addressed Delaware’s ongoing Literacy Emergency, highlighting work already done and the work that lies ahead.
“Every elementary school – kindergarten through third grade – is now using Literacy Screeners, an early warning system to identify challenges. More schools are adopting The Science of Reading – proven, evidence-based, instruction. And through Your Voice, Your Choice, in partnership with Donors Choose, we are putting funds directly in teachers’ hands."
The governor called on lawmakers to modernize Delaware’s school funding formula, which dates back to the 1940s.
“Let’s pass a fair funding formula that directs resources based on students’ actual needs,” Meyer said.
Switching gears, Meyer called attention to Delaware’s housing shortage, citing nearly 20,000 affordable units needed across the state.
“One-third of housing costs today have nothing to do with construction – and everything to do with red tape. So, we are streamlining permitting, digitizing approvals, and working with counties and municipalities to make Delaware the most efficient state in the nation to build affordable housing – without sacrificing farmland or open space,” Meyer said.
The governor also plans to expand HOPE Centers into Kent and Sussex counties to support vulnerable neighbors.
Healthcare was another focus, with Meyer highlighting gaps in access and affordability across the state.
“Too many Delawareans lack primary care. Too many Delawareans have lost insurance due to federal cuts. And our senior population is growing faster than our provider workforce,” Meyer said.
He announced 15 rural healthcare transformation programs backed by a historic federal rural health grant, including Delaware’s first medical school, mobile health units, expanded nurse and PA training, telehealth, and overdose prevention initiatives.
Meyer also emphasized the need for Delaware to remain strong amid federal uncertainties.
“We must work harder to support those who need healthcare – especially when thousands of Delawareans’ healthcare premiums are going up by thousands of dollars due to congressional Republicans’ unconscionable cutting of ACA subsidies,” Meyer said.
Democrats like Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris applauded Meyer’s push to continue fighting for Delaware amid federal uncertainty.
“We’re also making sure that we’re working towards a space where when you see the chaos ensuing at the federal level, knowing that we are going to have contingency funds here, we are going to have plans that make sure our civil and constitutional rights are protected."
Republicans, however, like Rep. Bryan Shupe said the governor focused too much on federal factors.
“I was disappointed that the governor blamed the federal government for a lot of the increased cost to our health care here in Delaware."
“Rate increases far beyond inflation are unacceptable. Delmarva’s out-of-state shareholders should not take advantage of Delaware’s families working to make ends meet. We must hold monopolies accountable,” Meyer said.
Meyer also called for more in-state energy generation.
“We need more homegrown energy to lower electricity bills. And that is why U.S. Wind, a 1.7-gigawatt project, can and must be part of the solution. We also need safe, modern nuclear energy,” Meyer said.
Rep. Harris praised Meyer’s message, including his call for the Public Service Commission to stop approving rate hikes.
“We need to at some point say enough is enough. We are in a time that is unprecedented. We are feeling strains like we have not seen in generations."
Republicans, however, like Rep. Shupe, argued the governor shouldn’t place all the blame on Delmarva Power.
“The state of Delaware is to be blamed as well. We do need a diversified portfolio in our energy, but it has to run congruent with the free market principles. It has to meet where money is going, where people need it, and where it’s safest as well."
Meyer also hinted at his proposed budget for the coming year, saying he plans to request a 5 percent increase. That budget plans to be presented on January 29.