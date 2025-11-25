ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A Somerset County man has been officially confirmed to assume the Maryland District 38A House of Delegates seat left vacant after the passing of Charles J. Otto.
Howard “Kevin” Anderson, a seed farmer who operates Wimberly Farms near Princess Anne, was first nominated earlier this month by the Republican Tri-Central Committee for District 38A to take Delegate Otto’s place. The nomination was then sent to Governor Wes Moore for confirmation.
On Tuesday, Nov. 25, Moore announced he had confirmed Anderson’s appointment.
“Kevin Anderson is a son of the Eastern Shore, with deep roots in Somerset County and a lifelong commitment to growing Maryland’s agricultural sector,” said Governor Moore. “He understands the needs of his community firsthand, and I am confident that he will serve his constituents with dedication and distinction. I look forward to working in partnership with Kevin to build a Maryland that leaves no one behind.”
Anderson was previously awarded the National Young Farmer Achievement Award in 2002 by the American Farm Bureau Federation. He was also named a National Outstanding Young Farmer by the Outstanding Farmers of America in 2007.
District 38A includes all of Somerset County and parts of Worcester and Wicomico Counties.