PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - The Republican Central Committee of Somerset County has announced a nominee to fill the 38A Delegate seat left vacant after the passing of Delegate Charles Otto.
The Republican Tri-Central Committee for District 38A, consisting of parts of Worcester, Wicomico, and all of Somerset County, has nominated Howard “Kevin” Anderson to assume the Delegate seat.
Anderson, along with his father, operates Wimberly Farms near Princess Anne. According to the farm’s website, Anderson is a third-generation seed farmer and served on various statewide boards.
“Mr. Anderson is a respected community leader with life-long ties to the district, a strong record of public and civic engagement, and a demonstrated commitment to the agriculture, small business, and coastal community priorities that define District 38A,” the Tri-County nomination statement reads. “The Republican Central Committees of Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset Counties are confident he will honor Delegate's Otto's legacy while bringing a steady, solutions-oriented representation to the General Assembly.”
Anderson’s nomination will now go to Governor Wes Moore for consideration. The Governor will then have 15 days to make the appointment official.