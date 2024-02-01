MARYLAND– Gov. Wes Moore (D) today declared Feb. 1 as “Unclaimed Property Day.”
The governor’s office released an official proclamation recognizing the Maryland State Comptroller’s Unclaimed Property Division – which recovered $315 million in abandoned assets throughout the state last year, according to the statement.
The Unclaimed Property Division has operated for over five decades to safeguard “forgotten funds encompassing uncashed checks, insurance proceeds,forgotten dividends, and various financial accounts abandoned due to lost contact with their rightful owners,” the proclamation says.
“This day highlights the unwavering commitment to reuniting citizens with their lost or forgotten assets.”
Marylanders are encouraged to file free claims for their lost assets through the comptroller’s office.