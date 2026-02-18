RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger has publicly pledged to sign legislation currently making its way through the General Assembly that would raise the minimum wage in the Commonwealth to $15 by 2028.
SB 1 and HB 1, both passed by their respective chambers in Virginia’s General Assembly, would codify the recent state hourly minimum wage of $12.77 per hour that went into effect at the beginning of this year. The legislation would then increase the minimum wage to $13.75 on Jan. 1, 2027, and finally increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour on Jan. 1, 2028.
“Across our Commonwealth, I’ve heard from Virginia families who are stretching their paychecks more than ever but still coming up short at the end of each month,” Spanberger said on Monday, Feb. 16. “I’ve heard from Virginians who have had to choose between refilling their prescriptions, heating their homes, or keeping up with their rent or mortgage — all the while worrying about saving for their kids’ futures.”
“Every Virginian who works full time deserves the financial stability to support their families, plan for the future, and continue building a life here in the Commonwealth,” the Governor continued. “But Virginians’ wages have not kept up with rising costs.”
Spanberger says she looks forward to signing the legislation to give Virginia workers a pay raise.
SB 1 narrowly passed a third reading in the Senate on Monday in a 20-19 vote to send it to the House. HB 1 passed the House in a 64-34 vote earlier this month and has been assigned to the Commerce and Labor Committee in the Senate.
WBOC's Grace Harman is in Accomack County on Wednesday to speak with local businesses and neighbors on the proposed wage increases. This article will be updated.