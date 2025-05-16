PRINCESS ANNE, MD — During his speech at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) 2025 Commencement, Maryland Governor Wes Moore (D) said he plans to visit the Eastern Shore on Juneteenth to announce measures to end the racial wage gap.
Governor Moore did not specify where he would make this announcement on Maryland's Eastern Shore on the June 19 holiday, but noted that the birth of significant Civil Rights figures on the Delmarva Peninsula contributed to the choice.
UMES Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Chief of Staff Robert Mock told WBOC that the Governor's speech was a milestone for Historically Black University.
"We're a Historically Black College and University here in the state of Maryland and we had the first African American Governor present at our campus."
Moore told the class of 2025 graduates that it was okay not to know exactly how they would use the degrees they earned today.
"The ones who obsess over answering, 'What will I do? ' are often the ones who lose sight of answering the question, What did I do?" Moore said.
Mock said Governor Moore's message of service to one's community resonated with what UMES administrators and faculty expect of its alumni.
"Our students, that graduate from this campus, not to just do things professionally but to do things to serve their fellow mankind and humankind in our communities at large," Mock said.
Steven Matthews, a first-generation college student who graduated today with a Bachelor's in Criminal Justice, was surprised by the Governor's presence behind the speaker podium.
"I initially did not know he was going to be the speaker," Matthews said. "I really thought it was just going to be a regular ceremony."
Moore told the stories of three graduates who overcame obstacles or took an unconventional path to discover their passions at UMES, identifying each by name from the stage.
The Governor also referred to the university's historic founding in 1886 when commenting on the challenges of today.
"This university was made for a moment like this because this university was founded in a moment like this," Moore said. "It was the graduates of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore that helped to lead this country to a higher height, and class of 2025, that's the assignment that we have for you now."
Governor Moore also touted his administration's investments in Maryland's HBCUs, just a few days after UMES announced anticipated budget cuts amid a $3 billion statewide deficit.
UMES Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Jamar Simmons said that the Governor's choice to announce a plan to end the racial wage gap during the ceremony made him feel that state leaders did not forget the Eastern Shore.
"We know the Eastern Shore has a lot of issues that need to be resolved," Simmons said. "So it's nice that he's picking a place like Princess Anne, Eastern Shore, Somerset County to make such a huge announcement."