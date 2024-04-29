WILMINGTON, De. - Delaware Governor John Carney announced Monday his intention to run for Mayor of Wilmington.
Carney is term-limited after serving two terms as Governor. He shared on social media that in order for Delaware to succeed, Wilmington must succeed.
"During my seven years as Governor, we’ve invested more in the City of Wilmington than any administration that came before us," Carney said.
There had been months of speculation that Carney would enter the race for Mayor. His Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long is running to succeed him as Governor. Carney has endorsed Hall-Long in her bid against New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer.
Carney has served in a number of elected positions in the first state. In addition to Governor, he also served as Lt. Governor and as the state's at-large representative in the U.S. House.