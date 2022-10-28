ANNAPOLIS, MD—Hospitals in the region and across the country are experiencing an increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) admissions, Governor Larry Hogan announced today a series of new mitigation actions, along with preparedness efforts for potential fall and winter COVID-19 and flu surges in Maryland.
Hogan said, “After meeting with our multi-agency public health task force yesterday and reviewing a October 14 data, I am announcing these steps to give our hospitals more tools to expand bed capacity for pediatric patients,” said Governor Hogan. “We also continue to encourage Marylanders to be COVID Ready, so that we remain one of the most vaccinated and boosted states, and stay ahead of the virus.”
He announced he is giving area hospitals more money for pediatric ICU staffing, $25-million dollars is earmarked to recruit and hire more staff.
He is also urging all hospitals to collaborate with neighboring hospitals on pediatric patient care.