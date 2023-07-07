MARYLAND - Governor Wes Moore has announced that Waterway Improvement Funds throughout Maryland will be receiving $13.5 million from the Department of Natural Resources.
Over $4 million of those funds are set for Maryland’s Eastern Shore Counties
Moore’s office says the funds will foster improved public boating access, dredging of public waterways, vessels and equipment for local responders, and other infrastructure
“Investing in infrastructure is integral to achieving the full potential of Maryland’s resources,” said Governor Moore. “This partnership between the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and our local jurisdictions is critical to improving, maintaining, and promoting use of our public waterways."
The Waterway Improvement Fund reportedly draws most of its sources from one-time 5% excise tax on boat purchase and titling within Maryland. A small portion of the state’s gas tax also contributes.
Project applications for Waterway Improvement Funds are submitted by local governments and then reviewed and selected based on local and state needs.
The Department of Natural Resources will again be accepting applications for next year’s Fund starting after July 15th, the Governor’s Office said. Applications can be submitted through the online Grants Gateway.
Local Eastern Shore projects that will receive funds for FY 24 are as follows:
Caroline County: $500,000
Choptank Marina, Preston: Basin dredging
Dorchester County: $430,000
City of Cambridge Municipal Marina: Wave screen
Tylers Cove, Church Creek: Renovation
Queen Anne's County: $387,000
United Communities Volunteer Fire Department, Stevensville: Fire Boat Motor Replacement
Thompson Creek Landing, Stevensville: Bulkhead Replacement
Little Creek Landing, Chester: Drainage and parking lot improvements
Somerset County: $212,000
City of Crisfield Depot: Replacement of piers and walkways
Somerset County (countywide): Marina facility safety improvements
Tylerton Harbor, Smith Island: Breakwater
Talbot County: $160,000
Windy Hill Landing, Bruceville: Landing Reconstruction
Easton Point Park: Engineering for Dredging
Wicomico County: $480,603
City of Salisbury Fire Department: New outboard boat motor
Cedar Hill Marina, Bivalve: Bulkhead restoration
Pirates Wharf Park, Quantico: Boating Facility Construction
Worcester County: $2,029,177
Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company: Rescue boat safety equipment
Pocomoke City Boat Ramp: Boating access improvements, engineering services
Public Landing, Wharf Road, Snow Hill: Retaining wall and rip rap construction
George Island Landing Road, Stockton: Boat Landing Engineering Services
Pocomoke River State Park Shad Landing Marina and Boat Ramp: Marina and boat ramp replacement
Pocomoke River State Park Milburn Landing Boat Ramp: Ramp replacement