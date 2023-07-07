Pocomoke River

Pocomoke River

 Maryland Department of Natural Resources

MARYLAND - Governor Wes Moore has announced that Waterway Improvement Funds throughout Maryland will be receiving $13.5 million from the Department of Natural Resources.

Over $4 million of those funds are set for Maryland’s Eastern Shore Counties

Moore’s office says the funds will foster improved public boating access, dredging of public waterways, vessels and equipment for local responders, and other infrastructure

“Investing in infrastructure is integral to achieving the full potential of Maryland’s resources,” said Governor Moore. “This partnership between the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and our local jurisdictions is critical to improving, maintaining, and promoting use of our public waterways."

The Waterway Improvement Fund reportedly draws most of its sources from one-time 5% excise tax on boat purchase and titling within Maryland. A small portion of the state’s gas tax also contributes.

Project applications for Waterway Improvement Funds are submitted by local governments and then reviewed and selected based on local and state needs.

The Department of Natural Resources will again be accepting applications for next year’s Fund starting after July 15th, the Governor’s Office said. Applications can be submitted through the online ​Grants Gateway.

Local Eastern Shore projects that will receive funds for FY 24 are as follows:

Caroline County: $500,000

Choptank Marina, Preston: Basin dredging

Dorchester County: $430,000

City of Cambridge Municipal Marina: Wave screen

Tylers Cove, Church Creek: Renovation 

Queen Anne's County: $387,000

United Communities Volunteer Fire Department, Stevensville: Fire Boat Motor Replacement

Thompson Creek Landing, Stevensville: Bulkhead Replacement

Little Creek Landing, Chester: Drainage and parking lot improvements

Somerset County: $212,000

City of Crisfield Depot: Replacement of piers and walkways

Somerset County (countywide): Marina facility safety improvements

Tylerton Harbor, Smith Island: Breakwater 

Talbot County: $160,000

Windy Hill Landing, Bruceville: Landing Reconstruction

 Easton Point Park: Engineering for Dredging

Wicomico County: $480,603

City of Salisbury Fire Department: New outboard boat motor

Cedar Hill Marina, Bivalve: Bulkhead restoration

Pirates Wharf Park, Quantico: Boating Facility Construction

Worcester County: $2,029,177

Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company: Rescue boat safety equipment

Pocomoke City Boat Ramp: Boating access improvements, engineering services 

Public Landing, Wharf Road, Snow Hill: Retaining wall and rip rap construction

George Island Landing Road, Stockton: Boat Landing Engineering Services 

Pocomoke River State Park Shad Landing Marina and Boat Ramp: Marina and boat ramp replacement

Pocomoke River State Park Milburn Landing Boat Ramp: Ramp replacement