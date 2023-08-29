SALISBURY, Md. - Internet accessibility and affordability took center stage on Tuesday as Maryland Governor Wes Moore and the Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission Jessica Rosenworcel made a visit to Salisbury University.
For many, logging onto platforms like Google or Facebook is a routine act. Yet, the connection that enables this seemingly mundane act isn't available to all. The "Affordable Connectivity Program" aims to bridge this gap, ensuring that internet access isn't determined by one's financial constraints.
Governor Wes Moore emphasized the significance of the program, especially for areas like the Eastern Shore. He remarked, "As long as I'm Governor we are going to push and make sure that everybody in our state has a chance to get online but accessible, affordable broadband access to make sure that our entire state continues to thrive."
The program offers a credit of up to $30 a month on internet bills for eligible households. To put this into perspective, a family of three with an annual income of roughly $50,000 or less can benefit from this initiative.
April Ellis lives in Salisbury and expressed her appreciation for the program, noting its significance for her and her grandchildren. She said, "Everything that you need, everything that you want to look up, phone numbers, doctors, restaurants, houses, anything you can do on that internet."
However, there's still work to be done. State officials revealed that in Salisbury, only 41% of those eligible for the program have enrolled.
Salisbury Councilwoman April Jackson shed light on the challenges faced by immigrants, especially Salisbury's Haitian community, in accessing these benefits. She stated, "A lot of them do not have the proper information to access that internet as far as a Maryland state ID or even ID period."
The Affordable Connectivity Program has been in operation since 2021. However, if Congress doesn't take action soon, the program's funds are set to run out by the middle of next year.