MARYLAND – Gov. Wes Moore on Tuesday released the Moore-Miller administration’s proposed fiscal year 2027 budget, a plan he says protects public safety, lowers costs for Marylanders and strengthens the state’s economy – without raising taxes or fees.
Moore said the proposal delivers a balanced budget while making record investments in education, law enforcement and clean energy.
The administration says the plan includes nearly $900 million in targeted cuts and cost-saving measures, eliminates a projected $1.5 billion cash shortfall and meets Spending Affordability Committee requirements, including maintaining 8% in the Rainy Day Fund. Government operating expenses would be reduced by $154 million between fiscal years 2026 and 2027.
Highlights include $124.1 million for the State Aid for Police Protection Program, $306 million for renewable and clean energy programs aimed at lowering utility costs, and continued funding for child care scholarships and anti-poverty initiatives. The proposal also includes investments in housing, community revitalization, and economic development, including the state’s push to become a leader in quantum technology.
The budget calls for $10.2 billion in K-12 education spending, a $373.8 million increase over fiscal year 2026, with additional funding for school construction, teacher retention and community schools.
House Republicans criticized the proposal, arguing it fails to address long-term spending issues.
“The governor’s budget proposal is largely based on accounting tricks,” said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel.
Del. Jeff Ghrist said the plan sets the state up for future tax increases, while House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy criticized continued spending on education, transit and clean energy programs.
Full budget documents can be found at Maryland’s website.