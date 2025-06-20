CHURCH CREEK, MD - A historical marker unveiling ceremony honoring Harriet Tubman's birthplace and legacy will be held on Monday, June 23rd.
Governor Moore, in partnership with the Maryland Department of Transportation and the Maryland Historical Trust, will host the ceremony. Joined by state and local officials and Tubman relatives, the Governor will celebrate Maryland’s newest roadside landmark.
The event will be at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center, 4068 Golden Hill Road, Church Creek, MD 21622
MDOT archaeologists will also display artifacts from Tubman’s birthplace, highlighting her remarkable history.
Harriet Tubman, born Araminta “Minty” Ross around 1822, is Maryland’s celebrated hero known for leading herself and 70 enslaved people to freedom. Born to enslaved parents on Anthony Thompson’s farm, her early life was shaped by slavery. As a teen, she worked with her father, a timberman, who taught her skills like navigating terrain and reading weather—lessons that later helped her as an Underground Railroad conductor.