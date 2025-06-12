SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department plans to use $20,000 awarded by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services to buy and install additional security equipment downtown.
Colonel Howard Drewer asked the Salisbury City Council to accept the Byrne Justice Assistance Grant award during a meeting on Monday evening.
The Grant Program commemorates the life and service of Edward R. “Eddie” Byrne, a New York City police officer murdered in the line of duty.
Colonel Drewer informed council members that they plan to concentrate the equipment purchased with grant funds at the Salisbury Plaza before expanding into the surrounding communities.
Leanne Marriner with Delmarva Home Grown on East Main Street said that, although her store has in-house security, additional cameras could not hurt.
"I think that if we got the word out that it's a safer place, not that it's not already a safe place," Marriner said. "But being that there's a little extra security, I think getting the word out that it's there would encourage more businesses to come downtown."
Jack Cain lives and works downtown as the general manager of his family's business, Magnolia West, on West Main Street,
"Makes us feel safer around here as a shopper and as a business owner and just living down here too," Cain said.
In the 10 years of operating The Brick Room on North Division Street, owner Alex Scott said they have not dealt with much criminal activity.
"Issues arise, every now and then, late-night, as any downtown would," Scott said. "To review footage is always beneficial for law enforcement, so I am in big favor of any help that the police force can get."
At least two council members must vote in favor of a budget amendment before the Salisbury Police Department can accept the grant and use its funds to purchase surveillance equipment.
Council President D'Shawn Doughty issued the below statement of support to WBOC on Thursday.
We're grateful to the Governor's Office and the Byrne-Justice Assistance Program for this investment in youth and victim services. This grant allows our Police Department to further enhance public safety in our downtown through new camera technology. In the last year, our downtown has benefitted from the installation of additional cameras on the exterior of the garage. The City Council looks forward to supporting these important steps in preventing crime and in protecting our community.