Grasonville fire leaves family displaced

GRASONVILLE, Md. - Officials say a fire destroyed part of a home and left four people displaced.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire happened on April 10, just before 1 a.m., at 2 Captain Court.
According to investigators, the fire started inside of the attached garage and spread to the home, causing extensive damage. Fortunately, a neighbor discovered the fire and alerted the family, allowing them to escape safely.
It took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control. Officials estimate damage around $500,000.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The fire marshal's office says the family of four is being assisted by the American Red Cross.
A GoFundMe has also been set up to support the family. Donations can be made here.