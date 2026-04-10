Grasonville fire leaves family displaced

(Courtesy: Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal)

GRASONVILLE, Md. - Officials say a fire destroyed part of a home and left four people displaced.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire happened on April 10, just before 1 a.m., at 2 Captain Court.

According to investigators, the fire started inside of the attached garage and spread to the home, causing extensive damage. Fortunately, a neighbor discovered the fire and alerted the family, allowing them to escape safely.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control. Officials estimate damage around $500,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire marshal's office says the family of four is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to support the family. Donations can be made here.

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Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

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