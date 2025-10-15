GRASONVILLE, Md. - A Queen Anne’s County woman has been sentenced to a decade in prison after being found guilty of reckless endangerment and criminal neglect of a minor in connection to a child’s drowning last year.
According to the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff, first responders were called to Station Lane in Grasonville on Oct. 4, 2024 on reports of a child under two years old being found face-down in an inflatable pool.
Despite life-saving efforts, the child died several days later.
The ensuing investigation revealed Marina Castanon Tomas, of Grasonville, was babysitting the child and had gone inside to paint the walls of her home while the child played in the inflatable pool with several other small children, according to the Sheriff’s Office. After about ten to fifteen minutes, Castanon Tomas told police she went back out to check on the children and found the toddler face-down in the water. Castanon Tomas called 911 and then attempted live-saving efforts.
After a three-day trial, a jury found Castanon Tomas guilty of reckless endangerment and criminal neglect of a minor, though acquitted her of the most serious charge of manslaughter.
On Oct. 1, 2025, she was sentenced to two five-year sentences to be served consecutively.